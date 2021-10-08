Portsmouth police work with communities for this year’s Hate Crime Awareness Week

Published: 8th October 2021 10:04

Officers in Portsmouth will be working alongside our local communities and partners to raise awareness of hate crime during Hate Crime Awareness Week from Saturday 9 October.

The national week takes place annually and will this year run until Saturday 16 October.

While hate crime is an area the force work alongside our communities on all year round, this dedicated week provides officers with the opportunity to re-iterate how seriously they take reports of hate crime and how this can be reported.

They will be engaging with residents in a number of ways, making sure that it’s understood what is meant by hate crime and ensuring that those who are victims of hate crime feel confident in reporting it.

Across the week, their plans include:

On Monday 11 October they will kick off the week with a hate crime quiz on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook page, asking members of the public if they would be able to identify a hate crime or a hate incident.

On Monday 11 October and Thursday 14 October the investigations team will be working alongside the CPS on a mock hate crime case for the OPCC Youth Commission. They will go through a mock case from start to finish, discussing the considerations and complexities within a hate crime case.

University liaison officers PC Clare Parry and PCSO Wendy Clark will be carrying out some engagement sessions with University of Portsmouth students across the week.

On Tuesday 12 October and Friday 15 October they will be at Tesco, Fratton Way, alongside representatives from Third Party Reporting Centres in the city. They will be speaking to members of the public about hate crime and the role of the Third Party Reporting Centre, encouraging anyone with questions to come and have a chat.

Portsmouth Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell said: “It’s important to all of us that we’re involved in Hate Crime Awareness Week and officers in Portsmouth are looking forward to getting involved in the various activities we have planned with our partners and the community to raise awareness of the different types of hate crimes that people in our community are facing.

“We know that hate crimes have a disproportionate impact on victims, their families and the wider community. We want our residents to know that we take all reports of hate crime very seriously and that there is support available for them.

“It is vital that we work with our partners and the local community to support victims, encourage people to report these crimes and ultimately work together to help reduce intolerance in Portsmouth.

“We encourage anyone who suffers hate crime, or receives a serious threat against them to report it to the police, either by calling 101 or online through the True Vision website at www.report-it.org.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

