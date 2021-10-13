https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Plans move forward for 180 new affordable homes

Published: 13th October 2021 12:26
Plans for 180 new affordable homes in Leigh Park can move forward after Portsmouth City Council secured more than £2.5m of government funding.

The homes will all be social or affordable rent and will include some custom-built for residents with specific specialist needs.

It will see better use made of 13 under-developed sites owned by the council, most of which are currently underused parking areas and garages in the Leigh Park area, with the money coming from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: "We are committed to providing good homes local people can afford and moving these plans forward is a big part of that. Hundreds of people are set to benefit from the development of these sites, including some specifically to cater for residents with disabilities whose lives will be changed by specialist accommodation."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies