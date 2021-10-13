Plans move forward for 180 new affordable homes

Published: 13th October 2021 12:26

Plans for 180 new affordable homes in Leigh Park can move forward after Portsmouth City Council secured more than £2.5m of government funding.

The homes will all be social or affordable rent and will include some custom-built for residents with specific specialist needs.

It will see better use made of 13 under-developed sites owned by the council, most of which are currently underused parking areas and garages in the Leigh Park area, with the money coming from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: "We are committed to providing good homes local people can afford and moving these plans forward is a big part of that. Hundreds of people are set to benefit from the development of these sites, including some specifically to cater for residents with disabilities whose lives will be changed by specialist accommodation."

