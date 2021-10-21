Family pays tribute to woman who died in Cosham collision

Published: 21st October 2021 14:44

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Cosham on October 7 has paid tribute to her.

At just before midday in Vectis Way, a white Nissan van collided with pedestrian Doreen Colwell, 85, from Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton.

She was taken to QA Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family said: “Doreen loved her family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She always joked with everyone that she was 99¾ on her next birthday.

“She cared a lot about her friends and had time for everyone. She was happy to stop and chat to passers-by on her daily visits to Sainsbury’s, her excuse to take regular exercise.

“Doreen was a happy lady with a positive outlook and always commented on the kindness of strangers.

"She had a bright future and was in a good place. She had planned to go on holiday next September with her sons to the Canary Islands. Life was good.

“Shortly before Doreen died, she made contact with some family members of her late husband Peter. This gave her a great deal of comfort as she learned a few things about when he was a young boy, before she had met him.

“Doreen was very much loved by everyone who knew her.

“We miss her very much but take comfort from the knowledge that she is now in the arms of Peter, the love of her life.”

The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are still keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage.

If you can assist, please call 101, quoting the reference number 44210402666.

