High Sheriff Awards now open – Nominate now for those going above and beyond the call of duty in Hampshire communities

Published: 22nd October 2021 15:28

The High Sheriff of Hampshire is calling for public servants, individuals, volunteers, charities and community organisations to submit their nominations to the High Sheriff Community Awards 2021-2022, to celebrate the good work of those making Hampshire a safer place to live.

The High Sheriff, Phillip Sykes, said: "These awards have been established to honour local people and organisations deserving special recognition for their achievements."

"As High Sheriff, I have a particular interest in those who work in the field of law and order across Hampshire but the awards are open to all those who enhance cohesion and go beyond the call of duty in their everyday activities in serving our fellow citizens and making our communities a better place to live and work."

"The awards are an integral part of the High Sheriff's role and I very much look forward to recognising the unsung heroes who do so much to improve the lives of residents across Hampshire communities."

The nomination form can be downloaded from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) website: www.hiwcf.com/about-us/high-sheriff-awards/ and should be returned by email to marketing@hiwcf.com before 6pm on Friday 28th January 2021.

Jacqui Scott, Chief Executive at HIWCF commented "HIWCF is delighted to be supporting the High Sheriff of Hampshire with these celebratory awards. We urge Hampshire residents to send in their nominations for those who have gone above and beyond expectation to help improve life in our towns, cities and villages. Every year, we are inspired by the wonderful work of those receiving an award, which has previously included police constables, probation officers, street pastors, rescue dog handlers, fire station crews, stalking services and abuse centres. The awards allow us to take a moment to reflect on and appreciate the incredible efforts of those that have made a real difference to local people, many of whom are facing some of the toughest times of their lives."

The awards will be presented by the High Sheriff at a ceremony in early spring time 2022. More information and contact details for the High Sheriff of Hampshire can be found on https://highsheriffs.com/hampshire/

