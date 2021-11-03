Major refurbishment of Cosham Library completed

Published: 3rd November 2021 15:03

Major refurbishment works have completed at Cosham Library following a Portsmouth City Council project. The works were designed and managed by the Housing Neighbourhood and Building Services Team working for the City Council's Culture, Leisure and Regulatory Service.

The library closed last November for major repairs and refurbishment, but is now fully-open on weekdays and Saturdays.

The extensive refurbishment project completely transformed the interior and exterior of the building and included:

Structural repairs

General external maintenance

New heating, electrical and lighting

New character windows

Weatherproofing and drainage improvements

Improvements to health and safety

Full internal refurbishment

Restoration of the original parquet flooring

Significant layout changes

The former children’s room is now an IT learning zone, with a larger children’s library forming at the rear of the building.

New books and displays are in place and a large central area has been created for events and activities.

The new design and layout provides a flexible and sustainable space for the local community.

The council's building services departments worked collaboratively with the library and archive services to meet the demands for the scheme.

This much-needed work has resolved ongoing maintenance issues, whilst modernising the building to ensure the service can adapt to the changing demand.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “Cosham library is a lovely building and it’s great to improve it for the next generation of library users, including discovering the beautiful parquet floor during the renovation! Staff are standing by to help residents use all the up-to-date facilities and support children throughout the year to foster a love of reading, including helping them with the Summer Reading challenge.”

The £360,000 project completed by Hampshire Partitioning Contracts Ltd was funded by the City Council's Landlord Maintenances capital works programme. Funding for new furnishings came from the library services budget.





