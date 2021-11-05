Portsmouth

Local News Events held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Day Published: 5th November 2021 15:45 A number of events will be held at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to mark Remembrance this year. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday 11 November Remembrance Reflections in the HMS gallery and onboard First World War survivor HMS M.33 gives visitors the opportunity to experience the conflict through the eyes and words of naval personnel throughout history with a series of stories and poems penned by them. Open from 10:30am – 3:30pm with performances at 10:40am and 12:40pm. M33's experience will be available from 11:30am – 3:30pm. Valid ticket required. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Sunday 14 November Red Sauce Theatre's Victory on our Doorstep is inspired by letters sent home by veterans during the Second World War. There will be two performances, highlighting the role of civilians and particularly the women back home. Valid ticket required. The Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport Sunday 14 November At 10:30am join the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport for a Remembrance Day Service. The event is organised in partnership with the Gosport branch of the Submariners Association, and anyone can attend the service. For those who cannot attend, it will be live streamed on The National Museum of the Royal Navy's (NMRN) Facebook page www.facebook.com/NatMuseumRN/ As one of the UK's leading visitor attractions, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, based on the coast of Portsmouth welcomes in excess of 850,000 visitors per year. It is the UK's premier destination for naval and maritime history and is the home to iconic ships HMS Victory, HMS Warrior and the Mary Rose. The best value Ultimate Explorer Ticket means families can visit as much as they like over the year, with full access to all attractions including the Harbour Tour. Its water bus service, included in the ticket price, connects it with the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower in Gosport, meaning visitors to the site can access all attractions for one ticket.