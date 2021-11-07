Support for improvements to key roundabouts in Portsmouth

Published: 7th November 2021 09:30

Feedback from residents has helped inform plans for improvements to three major roundabouts in Portsmouth which will help increase bus reliability and journey times, while also improving cycling and walking routes.

Portsmouth City Council recently engaged with local businesses and people who travel through Rudmore Roundabout in Stamshaw, Portsbridge Roundabout in Hilsea and Spur Road Roundabout in Cosham, to understand priorities for improvements, as we look to improve the reliability and travel time for bus journeys. These schemes are one of a number that are part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project, funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).

The council engaged with the public in August 2021 through public surveys, an online virtual engagement room and online briefing sessions. Letters were also delivered to people and businesses within these areas to ask them for their views. The focus was on ways to improve bus journey times and make them more reliable, as well as making the roundabouts safer for all users.

59% of the 286 people that completed the Rudmore roundabout survey agreed or strongly agreed that it should be safer for cyclists, and 81% agreed or strongly agreed that it is slow and congested at certain times. A range of opinions were received, and this important feedback has been essential in the design process. The latest designs look to widen northbound access to the motorway and change the layout of the roundabout to allow two lanes from the A3 at Stamshaw Road to travel northbound on to the M275.

A total of 651 people responded to the survey about Portsbridge roundabout, with 89% agreeing that it is slow or congested at certain times. 54% of respondents also agreed or strongly agreed that it needs to be safer for cyclists. Those surveyed agreed with proposals to add new islands to guide traffic safely through the roundabout, with 63% saying they support or strongly support this proposal.

At Spur Road, 70% of the 402 people who responded to the survey agreed that the roundabout should be safer for cyclists and 82% agreed that it is slow or congested at certain times. The majority of people surveyed agreed with proposals to improve the road markings and make the footpath and cycle lane better at Southampton Road.

The valuable feedback received from these surveys will help inform the next detailed design phase for the three schemes. A statutory consultation on formal proposals will start soon via Traffic Regulation Order (TRO). If approved, construction will start in the spring.

The SEHRT schemes support the delivery of the proposed Bus Service Improvement Plan that will be submitted to government shortly, to seek further funding to improve Portsmouth's bus services.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "It's really important to improve safety and make bus journeys more efficient at these key roundabouts, so it's good to see many residents and business share their views about these plans. We'll continue to develop these schemes and work with our partners on this project to make travel safer and swifter for people who travel in Portsmouth."

For more information about these and SEHRT projects, visit www.sehrt.org.uk/schemes.

