Marking Remembrance in Portsmouth in 2021

Published: 7th November 2021 12:26

Residents in Portsmouth are being invited to mark Remembrance in a series of events taking place between 10-14 November 2021.

This year's Armistice and Remembrance events and services are taking place as follows:

Armistice Day service - Thursday 11 November, 10:55am at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square (Cenotaph)

The short service commences at 10:55am and will include a two-minute silence which takes place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. During the service there will be a selection of readings and poems. This event is open to all members of the public.

Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade - Sunday 14 November, 10:30am-12pm at Guildhall Square

The Remembrance Service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the Guildhall Square at 10:30am. At 11:00am there will be a two-minute silence followed by the Service. A wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph will conclude the morning’s events. This event is open to all members of the public.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We're delighted to be able to hold our Remembrance events in person this year, following last year's virtual services. It's important we continue to pay tribute to those who have given their lives in the service of their country."

Portsmouth City Council will be following government guidelines to keep the events safe. All attendees are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within the 48 hours before the event and to wear a face covering if using public transport.

Please do not attend the events if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Further information relating to COVID-19, including guidance on testing, self-isolation and vaccinations can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus. Being vaccinated offers the best protection against becoming unwell and walk-in services are available to people locally for vaccination.

