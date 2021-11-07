Witness appeal following assault on Arundel Street, Portsmouth

Published: 7th November 2021 12:58

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Portsmouth in the early hours of Monday 1 November.

It was reported to Police at 5.50am that the victim, a 20-year-old man, had been assaulted sometime between 4am and 5am by a group of four or five men unknown to him on Arundel Street, next to St John’s Catholic Primary School.

The man suffered bruising to his face and minor injuries to his head and ear. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers have the below description of one of the offenders:

White

Approximately 5foot 8inches tall

Of skinny build

Messy, curly brown hair

Wearing a tracksuit

Spoke with a local accent

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard the altercation taking place or saw the group or the victim before or in the aftermath of the assault. Perhaps you recognise the above description?

Police believe a couple of members of the public assisted the victim after the assault. If this was you please get in touch. Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and have dash cam footage that may have captured something?

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, no matter how small, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting ref 44210437738. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

