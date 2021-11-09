Topping out ceremony for new homes for adults with learning disabilities

Published: 9th November 2021 15:34

Ex-Lord Mayor, Jim Patey, recently got a first glimpse of 'Patey Court' a new site of supported living flats in Paulsgrove which will be opening next year.

The accommodation, being developed by Portsmouth City Council, will be named after Jim Patey in honour of his service to the Paulsgrove ward and Portsmouth as a whole.

Jim Patey, who was a long-time councillor for Paulsgrove, joined current councillors at a 'Topping Out' event, a celebration taking place when construction of a building has reached its highest point.

The new homes at Patey Court, built on the old site of Longdean Lodge, will accommodate 28 adults with learning disabilities, with five four-bed flats offering 24/7 support and eight single flats with 'visiting support'.

The £6.6m project is part of the council's programme to build more good quality, accessible accommodation that allows people to live independently but with access to support if they need it.

It will also be a flagship sustainable building for the council, including the installation of triple glazed windows, a ground source heat pump and solar panels on the roof.

The development is part of the council's wider plans around creating more sustainable homes for residents, including those who need support to live independently. It sits alongside the Doyle Avenue flats in Hilsea which include three houses built specifically for people with disabilities, and the planned extra care dementia community of 50 self-contained apartments in Cosham.

The topping out event was attended by several of the new residents, along with Cabinet Members and Directors for Housing and Adult Social Care, and ward councillors for Paulsgrove.

Placing the final roof tile, from left to right: Glenn Obstancias (Amiri, Senior Site Manager), Cllr Jason Fazackarley (Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing & Social Care), Dave Gee (Amiri, Construction Director), Cllr Jo Hooper (Ward Councillor for Paulsgrove), James Hill (Director of Housing, Neighbourhood and Building Services), Cllr Darren Sanders (Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness), Andy Biddle (Director of Adult Social Care)

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said:

"It's so exciting to see another of our new housing projects begin to take shape. I'm particularly pleased as the UK hosts COP26 this week, that Portsmouth is playing its part locally with climate action by aiming for the best sustainability in all our building projects. It was great to have Jim Patey with us as we got a first look at the building that has been named in his honour - a tribute to his ongoing dedication to the residents of Paulsgrove and the city."

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, said:

"We're committed to supporting citizens to access a wide range of good quality, accessible accommodation that enables personalised care and support - and Patey Court is a big part of that. It's great to see it coming to fruition and brilliant to be joined by some of those who will be living here when it opens. I can't wait to see the finished result next year."

