Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Southsea

Published: 9th November 2021 16:36

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Southsea yesterday afternoon (8 November).

Officers were called at 2.12pm yesterday (8 November) to Clarence Esplanade following reports of a collision between a black Honda CBR motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 20-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PS Jonathan Bates, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this difficult time.

“The seafront was busy yesterday afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.

“We’d also like to hear from any drivers who have dash cam footage of the collision.

“Your evidence could make the difference to our investigation.”

Call the Police on 101 or report on their website, quoting reference number 44210448459.

