23M people used 123456 as a password - 'Top Tips' that will make your life easier and your online accounts more secure
|Published: 10th November 2021 14:27
Whether it’s your Facebook, Amazon, or Netflix account, the explosion in popularity of online apps and services means more and more of us have to remember an increasingly long list of passwords.Unfortunately, some of us cope with this challenge by resorting to practices that leave our data, devices and money at risk - by using the same password across multiple accounts, or by creating simple passwords that could easily be guessed by hackers. Bad password practice is more prevalent than you might think - the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre carried out analysis of passwords leaked in data breaches and found that more than 23 million users worldwide used 123456 as a password. You can read more about it here: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/most-hacked-passwords-revealed-as-uk-cyber-survey-exposes-gaps-in-online-security
Here are some top tips that will make your life easier and your online accounts more secure:
1: Creating memorable passwordsA good way to create strong, memorable passwords is by using 3 random words. But remember, don’t use words that can be guessed (like your pet’s name). You can include numbers and symbols if you need to. For example, “RedPantsTree4!”
2: Saving passwords in your browserSaving your password in your browser means letting your web browser (such as Chrome, Safari or Edge) remember your password for you.
This can help:
- make sure you do not lose or forget your passwords
- protect you against some cyber crime, such as fake websites
Here are some useful links on how you can start saving passwords in your browser: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari.
3: Email account passwordsIf a hacker gets into your email account, they could:
- reset your other online account passwords
- access personal information you have saved about yourself or your business
Need help changing your email account password? You can use these links to find step by step instructions: Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Outlook, BT, AOL Mail.
For more of the government’s latest advice on how to stay secure online, visit the Cyber Aware website: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/cyberaware
Comments
