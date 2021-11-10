Success for Portsmouth Labour Group as three motions pass at Full Council Meeting

Published: 10th November 2021 14:39

On Tuesday 9 November 2021, at the Portsmouth Full Council meeting the Labour Group put forward three motions; two relating to the environment and one relating to social care.

All three motions passed, including:

Action on Southern Water Sewage;

Cross-party action to call on the national government for increased investment in adult social care;

Action on decarbonising Portsmouth, with a commitment for the council to fund a full carbon audit through an external organisation, such as the Carbon Trust.

Cllr Gerada and Cllr Smyth agreed to subsume the two other motions on Southern Water put forward by Liberal Democrat and Conservative Councillors. The motion was passed unanimously.

The adult social care passed without any amendments, although the Labour Group was disappointed to see that all the Conservative councillors didn’t engage in the debate and abstained on this motion.

Then on the motion on decarbonising Portsmouth, there were no amendments put forward and the motion passed with support from most councillors across the political parties, apart from a few Conservative councillors.

Cllr George Fielding, Leader of Portsmouth Labour Group said:

“It’s brilliant to see Portsmouth Labour councillors have such resounding success at another Full Council meeting, with all of our motions passed, mostly without amendment.

“We’ve pushed for cross-party collective action on pushing for Southern Water to take responsibility for their actions and stop sewage leaks in our seas. We’ve also pushed for greater action to campaign for better investment in adult social care and secured funding for a full carbon audit for Portsmouth.”

Cllr Judith Smyth, Councillor for St Jude Ward and proposer of the ‘Action on Decarbonising Portsmouth’ motion, said:

“I’m glad we got the motion through with so much support. We must have a scientific and comprehensive approach to carbon reduction, where we are measuring the impacts of all we do on carbon emissions.

“Portsmouth has achieved a lot in reducing carbon emissions but we need to move to a more urgent approach where we can distinguish the success of putting a beehive on public land from the much, more significant work needed. This includes urgently building on-shore power at the port so that it is possible to host cruise ships without them causing enormous pollution for our city.”

