https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Transform children's lives

Published: 14th November 2021 10:01
Portsmouth City Council's foster carers will once again be ready to discuss both the rewards and the challenges with anyone considering fostering in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas at our virtual event from 7pm on Tuesday, 16 November.
 

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Group Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, commented:

"With the festive season approaching, there is no better time for those who may have ever thought about fostering, to take that next step. These virtual events provide the ideal opportunity to learn the answers to any questions they may have and to hear what the experience is really like directly from those currently caring for the vulnerable children and young people in our city."

Cllr Horton continued:

"We'd particularly like to hear from anyone who may be able to offer a safe home to siblings so they can stay together or supported lodgings to young people while they learn how to live independently. If you have the skills, dedication and patience to make a difference to the lives of these children, please register for our online event or enquire at www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk."

Anyone aged 18+ with a spare bedroom could foster with Foster Portsmouth regardless of their age, gender, faith, ethnicity, sexuality, marital or work status, or whether they rent or own their own home.

19-year-old Sophie, whose parents have fostered with Portsmouth City Council for four years, recently shared:

"Fostering really does make a difference. You see this difference so quickly when the children realise they are safe and in a happy environment."

Sophie continued:

“I’ve benefited from being part of a bigger family and have created friendships with my foster siblings. They’ve benefited from my acting as a role model regarding school and behaviour, and our days out during the summer holidays are a great experience.”

The council welcomes all enquiries about fostering. This could be a short or long term placement until they're ready to live independently or be reunited with family, support for unaccompanied minors or children with a disability, supported lodgings to develop their independent living skills, a parent and baby placement, or respite care.

Foster carers receive excellent, local training and 24/7 support, including through our pioneering Mockingbird Family Model support network and mentoring scheme, and competitive fees and allowances.

To discover more about our events, please visit: www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk/events.

For more information on fostering in general, please contact the fostering recruitment team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies