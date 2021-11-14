Transform children's lives

Published: 14th November 2021 10:01

Portsmouth City Council's foster carers will once again be ready to discuss both the rewards and the challenges with anyone considering fostering in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas at our virtual event from 7pm on Tuesday, 16 November.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Group Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, commented:

"With the festive season approaching, there is no better time for those who may have ever thought about fostering, to take that next step. These virtual events provide the ideal opportunity to learn the answers to any questions they may have and to hear what the experience is really like directly from those currently caring for the vulnerable children and young people in our city."

Cllr Horton continued:

"We'd particularly like to hear from anyone who may be able to offer a safe home to siblings so they can stay together or supported lodgings to young people while they learn how to live independently. If you have the skills, dedication and patience to make a difference to the lives of these children, please register for our online event or enquire at www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk."

Anyone aged 18+ with a spare bedroom could foster with Foster Portsmouth regardless of their age, gender, faith, ethnicity, sexuality, marital or work status, or whether they rent or own their own home.

19-year-old Sophie, whose parents have fostered with Portsmouth City Council for four years, recently shared:

"Fostering really does make a difference. You see this difference so quickly when the children realise they are safe and in a happy environment."

Sophie continued:

“I’ve benefited from being part of a bigger family and have created friendships with my foster siblings. They’ve benefited from my acting as a role model regarding school and behaviour, and our days out during the summer holidays are a great experience.”

The council welcomes all enquiries about fostering. This could be a short or long term placement until they're ready to live independently or be reunited with family, support for unaccompanied minors or children with a disability, supported lodgings to develop their independent living skills, a parent and baby placement, or respite care.

Foster carers receive excellent, local training and 24/7 support, including through our pioneering Mockingbird Family Model support network and mentoring scheme, and competitive fees and allowances.

To discover more about our events, please visit: www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk/events.

For more information on fostering in general, please contact the fostering recruitment team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

