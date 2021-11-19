Law students volunteer for foodbank and pledge action on climate justice

Published: 19th November 2021 10:22

Staff and students from the University of Portsmouth are volunteering for Portsmouth foodbank in their pre-Christmas food collection event at Tesco North Harbour on today (19 November).

Over 20 staff and students from the University’s Legal Advice Clinic will be there from 9am to 3pm today asking shoppers to donate food to the foodbank. The Clinic offers free and confidential legal advice to anyone who lives or works in the Portsmouth area. Advice is provided from students studying law degrees in the Portsmouth Law School. Their advice is guided by qualified solicitors and an experienced tutor.

Gemma Hargrave, Principal Lecturer from the Legal Advice Clinic, said: “This food collection is so important to Portsmouth Foodbank as it enables them to have enough supplies for those who need it most at Christmas. It’s a privilege for the clinic to be able to help out with such a wonderful community event.”

Students from Legal Advice Clinic also took part in the Student Law Clinic Global Day of Action for Climate Justice on Wednesday (17 November).

As part of their commitment, the students signed the action for climate justice pledge and invited fellow students and staff from the Law School to pledge one thing that they will do either on the day or in the future to help with climate change. They also led a Law School litter pick on campus.

Gemma Hargrave said: “Student law clinics from all over the world have taken part in the event, so it feels very special to be part of that. Students and staff have pledged to take action in their own ways; from taking the train to university more often to buying fewer clothes.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.