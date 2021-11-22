Portsmouth Cathedral at the heart of Christmas this festive season

Published: 22nd November 2021 13:45

In 2020, many experienced a Christmas where so many of the ways we traditionally mark the season were denied. This year, Portsmouth Cathedral welcomes all to celebrate this extraordinary time of the year, from heart-warming events to traditional carol services.

All are invited to all to discover or rediscover the good news the Christmas season celebrates, Portsmouth Cathedral will be at the heart of Christmas this festive season. The Cathedral’s choirs will once again be uplifting spirits with joyful music throughout the Christmas period, with services continuing to be safe and comfortable for all to join. Selected services including carols, crib services and midnight mass will also be available to stream online, letting you join in the celebration and worship easily from home.

Dean of Portsmouth, The Very Revd Dr Anthony Cane was pleased at the prospect of welcoming people back into the Cathedral this Christmas, “Last year we did not have the Christmas we would have expected in more ordinary times. This year, if all goes to plan, we will newly appreciate such things as family gatherings and the singing of carols. We might also rediscover the power and unexpectedness of the Christmas story, in which God seeks out the worst of human conditions and makes them the time and place to come and share our human life.”

Much missed traditions such as the popular annual Christmas Fair, return this year thanks to the effort of volunteer organisers. The family friendly Christmas Fair will feature a variety of stalls including toys, gifts, cakes, raffles, games and much more. Children’s entertainment will run throughout the day, and you can even pay a visit to Santa himself in his magical grotto! Other events returning will also include the annual Christmas Carols by Candlelight concert, supporting the Rowans Hospice, featuring The Renaissance Choir, who once again will be singing alongside Portsmouth Cathedral’s award-winning choirs.

New events include the Cathedral working in partnership with Love Southsea, launching the first ever Portsmouth Cathedral Christmas Gift Market. This two-day event will feature a diverse selection of local producers and creators within the festive surroundings of the nave, as well as street food, music and much more. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy a festive drink featuring The Dean’s Tipple Gin or pick up a bottle from the Cathedral Shop – the perfect gift for gin connoisseurs!

December is also a fantastic time to visit the Cathedral and discover some of the hidden secrets and treasures. Visitors can join one of our free tours taking place throughout the week, or join the more in-depth Cathedral Tour on Saturday, with tickets available to book online. Only a five-minute walk from Gunwharf Quays and Southsea Common, Portsmouth Cathedral is the perfect place to stop off on a winter walk. Set at the heart of Old Portsmouth, amongst independent cafes and businesses, visitors can enjoy free entry, with the Cathedral open 7 days a week with full opening times available on the Portsmouth Cathedral website.

Find out more about Christmas at Portsmouth Cathedral, including a full schedule of services and events at www.portsmouthcathedral.org.uk/christmas

