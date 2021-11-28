University of Portsmouth plays the best game in UK

Published: 28th November 2021 09:41

The University of Portsmouth has been awarded Best Educational Institution at The Industry Games Association’s (TIGA) annual prize giving event.

The university was one of the first to offer Games courses in the UK and remains at the forefront of the discipline as it continues to rapidly evolve.

Adrian Hull, Head of the School of Creative Technologies, said he was delighted and immensely proud.

“In a fast-paced industry where technology is constantly evolving, providing our graduates with the skills and industry network to push the boundaries of games development and creative technologies is the backbone of our success.”

“We’re fortunate to have world-class facilities at the cutting edge of the industry. Portsmouth has been at the forefront of Games Education in the UK for nearly two decades and is a top destination for creative students. Our incredible staff have a rich history of delivering excellence through innovative teaching and industry collaboration.”

The awards judges ranked competitors for the prize according to:

· delivering high proportions of its students into graduate level jobs;

· having strong links with industry;

· having a track record in research and innovation.

TIGA is the trade association for the UK games industry and is the primary network for developers, digital publishers, and educators. It is the main bridge between industry, education and government.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport estimates that the video game industry contributes £2.9bn to the UK economy.

Dr Hull said: “The last 18 months have been challenging for all globally. The importance of technology has intensified, and the team have continued to support the industry with high-quality technically-skilled, academically-able and industry-ready graduates who will adapt and excel.

“Working closely with industry is more critical than ever, as games development culture has seen substantial challenges. Our curriculum design must continue to align with and be informed by actual practice and partnerships.”

Early next year will see the opening of a £5.2 million Centre for Creative and Immersive (link - adding later - www.port.ac.uk/ccixr) Technologies with PlayStation 5 Development Kits, XR, mocap, photogrammetry, game audio, and VFX facilities.

The School of Creative Technologies offers courses and research across a wide range of interrelated Games subjects, including computer animation, visual effects, augmented and virtual reality, creative media technologies, creative computing and music technology.

