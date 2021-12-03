Freedom of the City of Portsmouth for Falklands veterans and more

Published: 3rd December 2021 09:36

Veterans of the Falklands conflict are among those to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth.

The plan to grant the Freedom of the City to those who served overseas and at home during the conflict, as well as those who have dedicated their lives to service in Portsmouth, is to be formally proposed and agreed at a special Full Council meeting on 7 December 2021 - the agenda for which was published earlier this week.

Once confirmed, it will be symbolically granted to all those that served in the Falklands conflict, as well as current and past members of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We wish to record our gratitude and appreciation to all those that served during the Falklands conflict in 1982. Many sailors, marines, soldiers, airmen and nurses journeyed to the South Atlantic to serve their country in a conflict that saw 255 Britons give their lives and many more injured.

"Significant too is the contribution of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services who have a long and proud association with the city, with service personnel, civilians and civilian mariners alike serving their country.

"I am proud to propose these resolutions, and am very grateful for the support from all the parties across the council for this proposal and the agreement from all groups to recognise the service and sacrifice of so many."

The formal admission to the Freedom of the City will be arranged once the resolutions have been formally approved by council members. As is tradition, the resolutions will then be engrossed on vellum and sealed before being formally presented to a representative of the groups recognised.

Falklands veterans, the Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services will join a select list of other notable individuals and groups who have been granted the Freedom of the City - including The Corps of Royal Marines and Portsmouth Football Club.

