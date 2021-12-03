https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Local council workers rally for fair pay

Published: 3rd December 2021 09:49
During a lunch time rally in Guildhall Square on Thursday 2nd December 2021 members of UNISON who are employed by Portsmouth City Council protested against the employers pay offer and called for workers to vote for strike action.
 

UNISON represents 400,000 council and school staff across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The union has rejected the pay offer of 1.75% as derisory and representing a real terms pay cut due to not even keeping up with inflation.

Through December and early January UNISON is balloting its local government members on whether to take strike action over the inadequate pay offer with the union recommending members vote yes to industrial action.

Portsmouth City UNISON branch Chair, Jon Woods said:

"The most important thing is making sure people vote. I'm convinced the majority will vote for strikes.

"When you talk to people there's a real mood around pay - especially when you link it to the Tory corruption scandals.

"The key message we're getting out to members is the importance of voting in the ballot so that we have the best chance of meeting the turnout threshold required by the Tories' anti-trade union laws."

Watch Jon speaking at the protest rally here: https://en-gb.facebook.com/PortsmouthCityUnison/videos/428444718937186/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies