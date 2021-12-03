Local council workers rally for fair pay

Published: 3rd December 2021 09:49

During a lunch time rally in Guildhall Square on Thursday 2nd December 2021 members of UNISON who are employed by Portsmouth City Council protested against the employers pay offer and called for workers to vote for strike action.

UNISON represents 400,000 council and school staff across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The union has rejected the pay offer of 1.75% as derisory and representing a real terms pay cut due to not even keeping up with inflation.

Through December and early January UNISON is balloting its local government members on whether to take strike action over the inadequate pay offer with the union recommending members vote yes to industrial action.

Portsmouth City UNISON branch Chair, Jon Woods said:

"The most important thing is making sure people vote. I'm convinced the majority will vote for strikes.

"When you talk to people there's a real mood around pay - especially when you link it to the Tory corruption scandals.

"The key message we're getting out to members is the importance of voting in the ballot so that we have the best chance of meeting the turnout threshold required by the Tories' anti-trade union laws."

Watch Jon speaking at the protest rally here: https://en-gb.facebook.com/PortsmouthCityUnison/videos/428444718937186/

