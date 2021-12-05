Portsmouth MP promoted in Starmer’s new top team

Published: 5th December 2021 12:56

The Leader of the Opposition, Keir Starmer MP has named Stephen Morgan MP as the new Shadow Minister for Schools.

The city MP Stephen Morgan has secured a key role in the shadow education team following the Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of the Shadow Cabinet earlier this week.

The promotion comes after the Portsmouth South MP has served on the Labour’s frontbench as Shadow Armed Forces Minister (April 2020-December 2021) and previously as Shadow Local Government Minister for Communities and Shadow Defence Procurement Minister.

Responding to the appointment, Stephen Morgan MP said:

“Nothing is more important to our future as a country than giving children the opportunities they need.

“That’s why I want schools to be the place where children aim high, work hard and achieve their dreams, regardless of where they are from.

“It is a huge privilege to be appointed Shadow Schools Minister today.”

The Portsmouth-born MP attended local state schools in his constituency. He was the first in his family to go to University and has served as a chair of governors at a local primary, and as a governor at secondary school in Portsmouth.

Mr Morgan will hold the government to account on school funding, recruitment and retention of teachers, qualifications, Coronavirus response for schools and pupil catch-up.

Recognising the challenges ahead, the Shadow Minister added:

“The pandemic has caused huge disruption to children’s education, but this government’s last-minute decisions created further chaos and anxiety for students and staff.

“It’s vital that government learns the lessons of the past year and proactively prevents the new Omicron variant from interrupting schooling further. I’ll also be pushing the government on their total failure to bring forward a proper plan for our education recovery.

“I look forward to working with parents, teachers and children to give our children the best start in life, and with Keir Starmer and the new Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson on the priorities of the country and returning Labour to power.”

The city MP hit the ground running yesterday with visits to two local schools.

Visiting Manor Infant School and Nursery in Fratton for a tour of the new Year 1 outdoor area led by pupils, followed by a visit to Charter Academy in Southsea, the Shadow Minister met with the school council and student liaison team as well as the leadership of the academy about recent challenges in schools.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.