https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Have Your Say - Share your experiences of shared housing

Published: 8th December 2021 09:35

Local people invited to share their experiences of shared housing

Tenants, landlords and those living or working near houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Portsmouth are being urged to share their experiences in a survey before it closes on 16 January 2022.

According to estimates developed by Portsmouth City Council, there are around 6,000 HMOs in Portsmouth - and the council would like to hear from residents in the city about what it's like to live in or near an HMO, or indeed what it's like to own or manage one.

A HMO is a property that has at least three tenants who form more than one household, but who share areas like kitchens or bathrooms.

For tenants, the new survey explores topics including how long people have lived in HMOs, the quality of the accommodation and how comfortable people feel talking to their landlord about repairs, while for landlords the focus is more about getting a feel for the types of issues they face and whether they'd value more input from the council. Local residents who live or work near HMOs will also be asked about the type of impact these properties may have on their day-to-day life.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: "We know that many landlords managing and tenants living in HMOs do right by each other, but we know that for some it can be challenging - whether it's a landlord not abiding by their duties, or tenants not fulfilling their end of the bargain. I'd urge as many people as possible to take part in this survey so we can build a clearer picture about the realities faced by those living in, living near or managing HMOs."

People can complete the survey in a range of ways - by calling 023 9261 6708 or by visiting www.portsmouth.gov.uk/HMO-survey People can also pick up a paper copy by visiting a library or community centre from Monday 13 December, or by calling 023 9261 6708. 

Take the survey here

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies