Portsmouth City Council to host tenant drop-in sessions for private renters

Published: 8th December 2021 10:17

People renting homes in the private sector can come and speak to Portsmouth City Council about their experiences as a private tenant at a drop-in at the Council's Civic Offices between 2pm and 4pm on 9 December.

The drop-in event is an opportunity for the public to speak with the team about being a private tenant in Portsmouth, as well as raise any opinions or concerns they may have about their experiences. Portsmouth City Council will use these discussions to understand problems faced by private tenants in the city and how to move forward in overcoming them. Experts from Advice Portsmouth will also be on hand to explain the services available for private tenants to utilise.

Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: "Many people who rent privately often feel they have nowhere to turn when things go sour. Their voice is too often missing when shaping the policies that will make their lives better. That is wrong and this event is the first step towards changing that."

Drop-in to meeting room 2 in the ground floor of the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square, between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday 9 December. There's no need to book.

Coming hot on the heels of the tenant and landlord mediation pilot announced earlier this month, this event is part of a range of activities linked to the council's Private Sector Rental Strategy for 2021-26, which can be read here https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/10.513-PRS-strategy_Accessible.pdf . The ambitious strategy sets out ways in which the council will work with partners in the city to mechanisms in place to prevent homelessness and provide safe, stable accommodation for tenants.

People can find out more about the support available for tenants renting in the private sector by visiting www.portsmouth.gov.uk and searching 'private tenants'.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at the event, with attendees being asked to wear face coverings, wash their hands and check in using the NHS COVID-19 app. Anyone planning to attend the event is requested to take a rapid at home test in the 48 hours before the session. People should not attend if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild.

