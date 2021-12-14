New fund to encourage Portsmouth residents to reconnect after COVID

Published: 14th December 2021 16:38

Grants of up to £20,000 are being offered to support vulnerable residents to re-engage with their communities following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portsmouth City Council's Reconnecting Communities Fund welcomes applications from charities and voluntary sector organisations to run projects that will engage residents classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable or those who needed to self-isolate during the pandemic.

It is hoped that the projects will support Portsmouth residents to access their local community by getting involved in local activities.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said:

"The pandemic has been challenging for many of our residents, especially those that have had to shield or self-isolate for long periods of time. Many of these residents are anxious about returning to the clubs and groups they attended before the pandemic and are experiencing isolation and loneliness as a result.

"Reconnecting Communities builds on the inspiring work between the council and voluntary sector organisations, including our partners at HIVE Portsmouth, during the pandemic and recognises the huge impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on individuals and communities across the city."

Grants are available for projects in the range of £1,000 to £20,000, and projects must either reduce an individual's social isolation or loneliness, increase an individual's connectivity with their local community or support individuals to break down barriers to recovery from COVID-19.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Monday 17 January. Find out more at: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/reconnectingcommunities.

