University of Portsmouth Vice-Chancellor awarded CBE in New Year’s Honours

Published: 1st January 2022 09:27

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

He was awarded the honour for services to Higher Education.

In his role as Vice-Chancellor, Professor Galbraith delivers the University’s Mission and Strategic Plan by providing a world-leading student experience alongside internationally-recognised research and innovation solutions that engage with business and respond to the needs of society.

Passionate about the transformative power of higher education, Professor Galbraith's experience, entrepreneurial outlook and track record of academic achievement provide the leadership necessary for the future success of the University.

Professor Galbraith said: "I am delighted and greatly humbled to receive this honour. I am passionate and proud of the incredible work of the University of Portsmouth in educating people of all backgrounds and in carrying out research and innovation that has a real impact on our society – whether exploring our universe or finding innovative solutions for the sustainability of our planet.

“This is an honour that recognises the amazing work of all of my colleagues who make the University the great institution it is and who have done extraordinary things navigating the challenges of the last two years. It brings credit to the people that are at the heart of this great city and increases my determination to ensure the University remains a significant force for good in all that we do."

Professor Graham Galbraith joined the University in 2013 as Vice-Chancellor and in this role is the University’s Chief Executive and Chief Academic Officer. Previous to this, he held the sole Deputy Vice-Chancellor role at the University of Hertfordshire since 2008 and the role of Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) at Glasgow Caledonian University, which he joined in 1993. He gained a BSc (1st class) in Environmental Engineering, an MSc, Mechanical Engineering and a PhD from the University of Strathclyde.

His strong strategic leadership and entrepreneurial approach to management has transformed the University of Portsmouth in the past eight years. Under his leadership, the University has grown from 21,000 to 29,000 students; its turnover has increased by 40 per cent from £198m in 2013/14 to £273m in 2019/20; and it was awarded the highest rating of “Gold” in the Teaching Excellence Framework – putting it in the top 25 per cent nationally.

Professor Galbraith has pioneered innovative partnerships to foster ambition amongst those who may not see progression to university as an attainable pathway. The University’s strong relationship with Portsmouth Football Club and Pompey in the Community has been used as an engine of social mobility to drive aspiration and academic attainment within the City. Similarly, under his leadership and drive, the University has fostered links with local schools and colleges to help to boost aspirations, attainment and progression to higher education.

Professor Galbraith is a passionate advocate for the civic role of universities and has been instrumental in ensuring that the University plays a central role in the life and prosperity of the City. Under his leadership, the University purchased and operates the Portsmouth Technopole. This provides work space and business support from the University to local businesses. The University opened its £11m Future Technology Centre in 2018 to provide a collaborative and practical learning environment for students, researchers and partners from the business community to use advanced manufacturing, testing and imaging technology. The University also helped to create and oversee Portsmouth University Technical College, which offers an outstanding academic and technical learning environment for young people aged 14-19 years.

Professor Galbraith is the Chief Accountable Officer to the Office for Students that currently regulates UK Universities. He is also a Board member of the UPP Foundation Advisory Board, Study Portals Advisory Board, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and he was a Universities UK Board member until July 2021.

Professor Galbraith holds Chartered Engineer status, Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy, is a Member of the Chartered Institution for Building Service Engineers and is a Member of the Institute of Directors.

