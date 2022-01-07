Portsmouth plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

Published: 7th January 2022 13:58

Big Lunch events, lighting beacons in the north and south of the city, grants for environmentally friendly legacy projects and a weekend of street parties are among the exciting plans Portsmouth City Council has to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrated in June 2022 in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession on 6 February 1952.

In the United Kingdom, an extra bank holiday has been created and the traditional May bank holiday weekend will be moved to the start of June, to create a special four-day Jubilee weekend from 2 - 5 June 2022.

Portsmouth is looking to compliment the national programme with a number of opportunities for people to get involved through the June Bank Holiday weekend. Plans include:

Participation in the national Beacon lighting programme with beacons being lit at Fort Purbrook and Southsea Castle to mark the start of the celebratory weekend

An outdoor Big Lunch event being held in both the north and south of the city on Sunday 5 June. Potentially on Southsea Common and King George V playing field

Funding for an environmentally focused community legacy project in every ward in the city such as wildflower gardens, beehives or parklets

Street party events being encouraged across the weekend with online applications opening soon

A glittering exhibition of civic silver at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

The plans have been provisionally agreed at a council meeting on 5 January, subject to the funding being agreed as part of the 2022/2023 budget proposals being considered by Portsmouth City Council in February.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. We want everyone to have the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations whether through a traditional street party, joining one of our Big Lunch events or enjoying the longer-term benefits of one of our environmentally focused community legacy projects which support our City Vision of being a green city".

To find out more visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.