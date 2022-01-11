https://analytics.google.
Hampshire Outdoor Activity Grants set to ‘Level The Playing Field’

Published: 11th January 2022 15:30
Grants for sport and physical activity are now available to not for profit groups and organisations within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The grants, which are between £500 and £2,500, are to support work to promote or engage communities in outdoor activity, games and sports or for maintaining outdoor spaces for the same use.
 
The Hampshire Playing Fields Fund is held by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) to support organisations that are working within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to benefit the local population with regards to access to outdoor spaces and activities that will enable them to participate in games, sports and physical activity.
 
Examples of what could be funded include new, replacement or repair of equipment, coaching costs and volunteer development, and activities that help grow participation.
 
Jacqui Scott, CEO at HIWCF said: “Since the beginning of the Covid crisis, we appreciate the value of our outdoor spaces and local community recreation areas more than ever, particularly for improving our physical and mental wellbeing. Additionally, sport and physical activity can be an important catalyst to ‘levelling the playing field’ for people with disabilities of all natures, and those suffering from mental health issues and social isolation.”
 
“The Hampshire Playing Fields Fund means we can provide grant funding to help organisations achieve a better and more sustainable future and increase participation by people from a wide range of backgrounds”.
 
Full guidance and details on how to apply for the Hampshire Playing Fields Fund is available on the HIWCF website: www.hiwcf.org.uk/grants/ and applications must be submitted by the closing date of 7 February.
 
