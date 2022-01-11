Stephen Morgan MP backed unanimously to stand for Labour again at next General Election

Published: 11th January 2022 15:38

City MP Stephen Morgan will stand unopposed as the Labour candidate for the Portsmouth South constituency when the nation next goes to the polls at the next General Election.

As with all sitting Labour MPs, Mr Morgan has had to take part in the party’s trigger ballot to determine whether other candidates could challenge him for the right to contest the seat for the party.

MPs need to gain the support of local branches and affiliated organisations, such as trade unions, within their constituency to secure re-selection.

Portsmouth Labour confirmed today that the sitting MP had stormed the selection process, receiving the support of all branches and all affiliates and therefore unanimously re-selected by the party for the next national poll, whenever that may be.

Welcoming the announcement, Stephen Morgan MP said:

“I am delighted that party members and the wider Labour movement have put their trust in me once again to be their representative for our constituency.”

“Being the MP for Portsmouth South, where I grew up, has been the greatest honour of my life. Since being elected I have prioritised the issues that matter to local people, be that supporting our city’s frontline pandemic response; tackling crime and getting our 1,000 bobbies back following Tory policing cuts; fighting for investment in our city schools and making sure our NHS gets the support it needs.

“But there is so much more for me to do for communities across our city. I will continue to work tirelessly to represent the interests of everyone, and look forward to contesting the next General Election now confirmed as Labour’s candidate”.

Alongside being a voice for the constituency in Parliament, a key part of an MP’s job is to support constituents with everyday issues and problems.

Last year alone, with the help of a small team, Mr Morgan closed over 8,341 cases helping hundreds of local people and responded to 14,440 emails from residents with ideas and views. His visible office in the heart of the constituency provides a hub for this important work to assist all constituents.

Mr Morgan won the seat for Labour for the first time in the constituency’s history in the snap General Election of 2017. In the December 2019 election he more than trebled his majority, securing one of the highest swings to Labour in the country.

Last month Mr Morgan was promoted in Keir Starmer’s top team as Shadow Schools Minister.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.