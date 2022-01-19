https://analytics.google.
Street Party Like It's 2022!

Published: 19th January 2022 16:42
It's time to dust off the bunting, as residents can now apply to hold a street party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Portsmouth City Council is making it easier by waiving some of the costs.
 

The council will be covering the cost of public liability insurance for residents' street parties being held during the special four-day Jubilee weekend from 2-5 June 2022. They will also waive the usual road closure fee.

Residents must complete an application if they want to hold a street party. There is a specific simplified online application form for jubilee street parties at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70, alternatively you can request a paper copy at your nearest library.

The council are also planning two Big Lunch events in both the north and south of the city on Sunday 5 June. These free events will be an opportunity for the whole community to gather outdoors and mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. We want to make it easy for residents to organise a street party and after listening to feedback we have decided we will cover the cost of the public liability insurance.

"We hope this will encourage lots of residents to organise a street party, but we will also be holding Big Lunch events so everyone in the city has the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations".

To find out more visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70

