City's most vulnerable residents offered free life-changing opportunity to build skills and aspirations

Published: 23rd January 2022 12:22

Portsmouth's most vulnerable residents have the opportunity to get involved in a unique project where they can gain work experience with industry professionals and build valuable skills.

Portsmouth City Council is recruiting new participants to join the Sherlock-themed Detectives project. Anyone can take part, but it is particularly aimed at supporting people who have learning disabilities or physical disabilities, as well as those experiencing mental ill health or substance misuse issues.

Participants will work with volunteers and professionals to create community projects that showcase the world-class Conan Doyle collection both locally and internationally. The project aims to build work-based skills and confidence, enabling residents to return to work or start volunteering in the community.

The Conan Doyle collection brings together a unique variety of books, documents and objects connected to Sherlock Holmes and the life of his creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, including unique photographs, film posters, and letters from the influential and the famous.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "This project is a great opportunity for residents to gain new skills and experience in a supportive and welcoming environment. We're committed to helping all residents build their independence, and I hope all participants enjoy taking part in this exciting project."

Volunteers are needed to help support the running of the project by buddying up with participants and helping with day-to-day tasks, such as being a friendly face of support.

To find out more about participating in the project or to learn about the volunteering opportunities, email Sherlock.Holmes@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

The Detectives project ties in with Portsmouth Aspirations Week 2022 and the council's commitment to life-long learning.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.