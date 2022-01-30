Portsmouth to honour armed forces

Published: 30th January 2022 14:44

The city of Portsmouth will be marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict by unveiling a new memorial plaque by the Square Tower, with the names of members of the Army, Royal Air Force and civilians who lost their lives during this conflict. The unveiling will take place on Sunday 19 June and will be followed by a memorial service, parade and wreath-laying ceremony.

The new memorial will be identical to the one that is already there in memory of the members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet auxiliary who lost their lives in the conflict. Following the event there will be a more formal service of remembrance in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Portsmouth City Council will also be granting Freedom of the City to all those that served in the Falklands conflict, as well as current and past members of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens, who also represent the Queen Alexandra Royal Naval Nursing Service.

As is tradition, the resolutions will be engrossed on vellum and sealed before being formally presented to a representative of the groups recognised at the ceremony on Sunday 19 June next to the new memorial. There will also be a formal twinning of Portsmouth with the Falkland Islands.

On Friday 17 June PCC is hosting a formal dinner for Falkland veterans, holders of the South Atlantic Medal, at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We wish to record our gratitude and appreciation to all those that served during the Falklands conflict in 1982. Many sailors, marines, soldiers, airmen and nurses journeyed to the South Atlantic to serve their country in a conflict that saw 255 Britons give their lives and many more injured.

"Significant too is the contribution of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens who have a long and proud association with the city, with service personnel, civilians and civilian mariners alike serving their country.

"I am proud that our city will recognise the service and sacrifice of so many."

Portsmouth Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 25 June to celebrate Portsmouth's armed forces community - from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets. The day will feature a march of Falklands veterans from the D-Day Story to Clarence Pier, which starts at 10.30am. A special event will feature arena displays opposite HMS Victory, including a junior field gun competition, an adult field gun demonstration, band performances, a gymnastic display and a military vehicle display.

