New website helps residents to rediscover libraries

Published: 31st January 2022 17:14

Find out how to borrow free digital magazines, e-books, music, newspapers and more as Portsmouth City Council launches a new library website to help residents to rediscover libraries.

Portsmouth libraries offer much more than just books and the brand-new website is full of information on how to access the thousands of free online resources, including:

Popular local, national and international newspapers

Magazines such as Food and Travel, BBC Top Gear, Homes and Gardens and Vogue

Millions of music tracks, including the latest releases

E-books and e-audiobooks in a range of genres

The new website also has information on upcoming courses, details on the range of reading groups across the city and events for both children and adults, including all the details of Portsmouth Bookfest 2022. There is even a section listing special offers for library card holders, such as 20% discount with Hovertravel.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "I really encourage residents of all ages to rediscover their local library, whether that's online through our new website or by visiting in person. Our libraries offer an amazing range of free items and social events for people of all ages. Accessing magazines, newspapers, music, and audiobooks though the library can also save money on subscriptions. With Bookfest 2022 approaching, now is a great time to rediscover your local library."

Anyone living, working or studying in the city can sign up to become a library member online, for free, and have immediate access to these resources at home by downloading the Pressreader, Borrowbox and Freegal apps. There is no minimum age for joining, but those under the age of 16 years require a signature from their parent or guardian.

Library card holders can also enjoy access to all nine libraries throughout the city, plus the mobile library, and borrow up to 30 books (up to 20 books for children under 11). An online catalogue is available to browse, reserve and renew items.

For residents who are unable to visit the library due to limited mobility, health problems or caring responsibilities, the home library service offers free delivery of books and audiobooks, thanks to dedicated volunteers.

Visit the new website at librariesandarchives.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-library-service/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.