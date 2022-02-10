https://analytics.google.
Safety improvements to Fawcett Road coming soon

Published: 10th February 2022 15:15

Residents and people traveling along Albert Road will see improvements at the junction with Fawcett Road that will make this safer.

 

Portsmouth city council have contracted Colas to make safety improvements to the junction of Fawcett Road and Albert Road. The work will start on 14 February for five days between 9.30am and 4pm, weather permitting. A small section of Fawcett Road by the junction with Albert Road will be closed during the works. Parking spaces will be unaffected by the closure. A diversion will be in place via Lawrence Road.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said:

"I was concerned to hear that people have nearly driven into the buildings and pedestrians as they swing round at the bottom of Fawcett Road. The new island will stop this potentially dangerous behaviour."

