Two arrests made following robbery on Highland Road, Southsea

Published: 10th February 2022 16:21

Officers investigating a robbery at the Clock Shop on Highland Road have arrested two men.

A 38-year-old man and a 36-year old man, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The arrests come after the Police were called at 10.51am on Wednesday 15 December to a report that two men had entered the store and assaulted a member of staff.

Officers attended and located the staff member, a man in his 50s, with injuries to his arms, ankle, head, hands, back and ribs. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Jewellery suspected to be worth at least £1000 was taken in the incident.

Both men have been released under investigation while Police enquiries continue.

