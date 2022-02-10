New toucan so you can cross safely on Compass Road

Published: 10th February 2022 16:45

Work to make cyclist and pedestrian safety a priority is due to start on an important Portsmouth junction this month.

Portsmouth City Council has contracted Colas to install a new toucan crossing on Compass Road North junction whilst they are upgrading the traffic signals. Combining these improvements will help minimise the disruption for people using the junction, which is near the Pall Europe building.

This new toucan crossing will create a safer place to cross for pedestrians and cyclists whilst also reducing their risk of collisions with vehicles in this area. A new island for people to cross to and from will be added on Compass Road as well as a toucan crossing.

Colas carry out the regular maintenance of traffic signals in the city, and the Compass Road/ Southampton Road junction is the next one to require an upgrade. The upgrade is important in creating a safer experience for people using the crossing and includes new tactile and audible signals on the crossing for visually impaired users.

A key route for people cycling into the city from Fareham and the west will be completed with the creation of this safe crossing. This supports us in achieving our objectives in the Local Transport Plan and delivering on short term improvements identified in the Local Walking and Cycling Infrastructure Plan.

Work will start in this area on Sunday 20 February, during the day 9.30am to 3.30pm and during the night 8pm to 5am, for four weeks, weather permitting. Residents are warned that while Colas will endeavour to keep all noise to a minimum, the excavation of the current surface and laying of new tarmac will be noisy at times

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said: "Making our roads safer for our most vulnerable road users is essential for everyone so, I am pleased to see a crossing being installed on Compass Road. Combining this work with the important traffic signal upgrade programme, that you will also have seen at many other major junctions across the city, will help minimise the length of time that diversions will be in place. "

During the road works there will be no right turns from Compass Road on to Southampton Road and no right turn from westbound Southampton Road into Compass Road. Diversions and temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.