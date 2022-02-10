Bumper to bumper bargains at new winter car boot sale

Published: 10th February 2022 16:56

Bargain-hunters are in for a treat this Sunday (13 February) as Portsmouth City Council are holding a winter car boot sale for the first time in the D-Day Story car park on Southsea seafront.

Trial event takes place this Sunday 13 February

The council's popular Portsmouth and Southsea car boot sale is usually held in during the warmer months on Southsea Common. The trial of a winter car boot sale will see if there is interest in a winter location so people can enjoy the car boot sale year-round.

The car boot sale will be free to enter for buyers and it will be open from 7.30am - 12pm. There is no parking on site but plenty along the seafront and visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible. A selection of hot and cold food and drink will be available on site.

Sellers can arrive between 6.45am - 8.30am, with pitches starting from £5. No pre booking is required.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: "We know our car boot sales on the seafront are very popular with residents and visitors during the summer months and we are keen to see if it will work at a new location in the winter months.

"Car boot sales are a great way for people to sell unwanted belongings, which can then be reused by someone else rather than going to landfill. All profits from our sales go to local charities and projects so it is win, win for the community."

Visitors should be aware that the Southsea Coastal Scheme has cordoned off the works area around Southsea Castle, with a footpath diversion in place on the landward side in front of the D-Day museum, Blue Reef and the Pyramids, running alongside Clarence Esplanade.

There is still access to the Rock Gardens, Castle Field and the ramparts around Southsea Castle for walking and the D-Day Story car park is not affected. Local businesses are open as usual throughout the works.

Please visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot for more information. If the event is cancelled due to bad weather it will also be posted on here. More information future Car Boot Sale dates will be available soon.

