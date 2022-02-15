First stage of Eastern Road cycle path improvements completed

Published: 15th February 2022 11:03

People cycling and walking along Eastern Road can now enjoy a wider path and less clutter along part of the route.

Portsmouth City Council has completed the first stage of improvements along a section of the path next to Eastern Road just north of Airport Service Road to the north of Harbourside Caravan Park. These improvements are the first stage of the council's wider plans to make this a more attractive, pleasant and safer route for walking and cycling, and will help to develop a more comprehensive network of accessible cycle routes and footpaths for all ages and abilities.

In a survey conducted in early 2021, feedback received clearly showed that the route needed to be improved for cyclists, with 80% of respondents agreeing that it needed to be made safer for those who cycle. As a result of this feedback, the council has sought to implement suggestions and develop this section of the path, partly funded by the government's Active Travel Fund.

This is only the start of works, but this shows how the council can:

widen the path to create a safer space for walking and cycling

relocate the streetlights and signposts to the side of the path to avoid clutter and obstructions

Making these improvements for people walking or cycling will offer people a more attractive, safe alternative to travelling by motor vehicle. Choosing to walk or cycle creates less air pollution than travelling by car, and benefits health and wellbeing.

The next stage of improvements will focus on the section of cycle path that runs alongside Harbourside Caravan Park, due to take place later in 2022. This is proposed to include further path widening towards the sea without impacting the road.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said

"Following clear feedback from people that regularly use this key route, we've been working to make it a safer and more enjoyable travel experience for all. We want everyone to feel safe and happy when using this path for work or for leisure. The more people that choose to get out of their cars and walk, jog or cycle, the greater the benefit for the whole city. I look forward to seeing the next stage of this project."

For more information about the improvements on Eastern Road visit, www.travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/cycling/eastern-road-active-travel-route/.

