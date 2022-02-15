Read the Council Leader's budget speech in full

Published: 15th February 2022 16:10

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, today gave the following speech to full council, introducing his administration's proposed budget:

My Lord Mayor

It is my pleasure to move the budget for the 2022/23 financial year and the recommendations from the Cabinet in both the revenue and capital budgets.

This budget is founded on four key principles.

It is ambitious for our city. It is strategic and long term in nature, follows a financially prudent model and responds to the stated needs of local residents.

Colleagues, we have just seen the port master plan and no one can be in any doubt that this city council has high ambitions for the future. We are ambitious not only to become a major cruise destination but also to be the first carbon neutral port in the country.

We are ambitious to address the need for decent housing for local families at rents they can afford. Unlike almost any other council in the country we are not only building council housing but buying former council flats back. So far we have bought back 395 flats. That means 395 families who could have been stuck in expensive bed and breakfast provision, or who were on the council house waiting list now have somewhere decent to live.

We are ambitious to address the climate emergency. Over the last few years we have found over £51 million for greening projects in our budgets. We will be only the second council in Hampshire to offer food waste recycling to all households. This will save over 5,500 tons of food waste going to the incinerator and instead go for recycling. This will increase our recycling by around a quarter. No Conservative or Labour led council in Hampshire has done this. But we are ambitious to go further. Our plans for an Anaerobic Digester continue to make progress and we have had really positive feedback from the planning consultants about our chances of achieving this. Our ambition is to be the first council in Hampshire to have this facility. But our ambition goes further and next month we will be the first council anywhere in the South East of England to put forward a Carbon budget for the city council.

Our ambition does not rest there. Having built sea defences to protect homes and businesses from Hilsea around the city north to Milton we are building sea defences to protect homes and businesses from Eastney across our low lying city to Old Portsmouth. The City Deal is vital to complete our defences from rising seas to protect homes and businesses from Stamshaw to Tipner, and we cannot leave this part of the city undefended from rising sea levels.

In response to public concerns we are now back to the original proposal to regenerate our city centre so we have taken direct action to purchase the Tricorn and Sainsbury's sites so that instead of pretty pictures of regeneration we can get on with it.

Over the next decade the City Council will play a leading role in the City Centre and in Tipner. At Tipner the City Deal agreement signed by the Lib Dems was expanded by the Conservatives to become the super peninsular proposal - called by some people Donna Jones Point, but since then the mood has changed and we are now back to the original proposal. Any large scale development is expensive whether it is the city centre or Tipner but if we are to see derelict land brought forward for development where the private sector has failed it will be expensive. The cost of materials has been rising increasingly the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Monthly Statistics of Building Materials and Components report that prices for all building work soared by 21.5% in December 2021 compared to the previous year. There are sometimes unexpected outcomes from some decisions the city council makes. The new sea defences at Tipner will cost between £7,000 and £9,000 a meter, before current price rises in construction (running at about a 25% annual inflation rate) kick in. The plan had been to pay for these with the surplus generated from the housing development, but with fewer houses there will be less money generated but still the sea wall will have to be paid for. The other main area of subsidy was to create 1,000 social houses for local families. This will no longer be possible. The sea wall will have to be built and there may be no money in this scheme to pay for social housing and 1,000 families may lose the chance of having somewhere decent to live at a rent they can afford, unless the city council can find millions of pounds to subsidise any scheme. Sometimes the consequences of our actions are not always what we expect.

This level of ambition is recognised by the LGA external Peer Challenge Team that came to Portsmouth. In their draft feed back they said four key things.

- The Peer Challenge team found that Portsmouth is a good council, that is performing well.

- The Peer Challenge team reviewed the City Vision and found it to be ambitious, clear and well-articulated.

- The finance function at the council is strong and well respected. The Peer Challenge team were impressed by the finance management team.

- The Peer Challenge team found a strong Cabinet and Senior Leadership Team.

So it is clear this is an ambitious council, but just doing a short term fix is not the answer. We have to provide long term solutions that work. This budget does this in spades.

When the Lib Dems returned to run this City Council after four years of Tory misrule we found the most vulnerable in society had lost out the most.

Over the four budgets that the Conservative administration put through - with support from both Labour and UKIP councillors - we saw the budget for adult social care cut by nearly £4 million. This is the money to support the elderly, people with both physical and learning disabilities and those with mental health issues.

You might well be shocked by this but I have to say there is worse.

We all know the people who need the most support and protection are the children from our families for whom living at home does not work or is not safe. Yet the Conservatives managed to cut the funding for the portfolio that Suzy Horton looks after so ably now, by almost £1 million.

And did they manage to keep to these budgets? No. Time and again budgets were over spent. So the Lib Dems took the decision to look long term. In the last three years we have found an extra £19 million to support these services, and in this year's budget we are doing it again. An extra £7.2 million to support the most vulnerable in our city. This extra money into both children's and adults social care addresses some of the extra pressure that comes from the COVID pandemic.

But its not just in funding for social care that we are taking the tough long term decisions. This is recognised in the recent Government White Paper that says " Health and Care leaders in Portsmouth - including Portsmouth city council...- developed a blueprint setting out their ambition for integrated services. This Portsmouth Blueprint had at its heart the principle that first comes the person and family being cared for, then comes the team, and only after that comes the organisation.

In housing we have rejected the Conservative plan to sell off land where we want to build 150 council houses for local families. We've rejected the short term lure of some quick money instead we chose to find housing for local families who need somewhere decent to live at a rent they can afford.

At the Pyramids we have taken the tough decision to close the pool that was losing over £700,000 a year and replace it with Exploria which is hugely popular with local families and which looks as if it will make a profit. I'm pleased we have been able to continue our longstanding support for Portsmouth Pride this year with both cash and in kind support to make sure that this excellent event happens again. Equalities are really important to us and I'm really pleased that Chris Attwell has seen the appointment of a new equalities officer as well as the support for young people struggling with their gender identity. Also working with Claire Udy on more support for LGBTQ+ which having funded from one off money initially, we have now embedded into the Council's budget. We also found money to provide a new disabled access route on the beach and will continue to explore opportunities to ensure the new sea defenses offer even greater access.

We have also taken the long term decision to replace Eastney pool, a pool that is over 115 years old, with a new pool, leisure centre and community centre at the site of the Eastney Community Centre. Co-locating these services will save around £150,000 a year in running costs and means the City Council hopes to receive funding from Sport England. This provides a long term solution to the problem of how to replace old and outworn facilities, but there is more. In Cosham we will see two new floodlit artificial pitches built to enable sports to be played whatever the weather and whatever the time of day. At the request of Cllr George Madgwick we will also see funding for the football pitch at Paulsgrove to allow the local club to grow and thrive.

One of the things I am disappointed we haven't been able to find funding for is to extend the real living wage beyond PCC employees to those working for council contractors. The cost of doing this has fallen from £3.2m to £1,8m almost all of it in adult social care. This may well fall further over the coming year and I hope that we are able to bring the real living wage in for all contractors and next year but I do not know what other financial pressures there will be on the Council and we will have to balance all these different demands.

Working to improve our air quality is important. This budget sees extra investment in making walking and cycling safer in this city. It also sees investment that will create an extra 124 electric charging points on terraced streets in Portsmouth so it is not only those who can afford homes with off street car parking that can make the transition to electric or hybrid vehicles. A fully functioning Transport Hub will bring many benefits to the city. A park and ride, a bus garage in the city so buses don't have to drive from other towns to start their working day, a place for cruise passengers to be able to leave their cars and a freight hub so lorries don't need to go into the city centre and the last mile can be done by smaller electric vans.

But some people don't just walk, cycle or drive they swim. We all know of the disgrace of Southern Waters decision to pump raw sewage into our sea and into Langstone Harbour. To respond to the campaign to Stop the Sewage we will be funding a water quality alert system and we will share this technology with other Solent councils.

We have heard the call from so many parents that there is a need for additional facilities for children with special educational needs. We will invest over half a million pounds in an Inclusion Unit at Arundel Court School, and if more money is forthcoming from the government we hope to see even more investment in other schools to support these children and these families.

We've listened carefully to the views of residents of this city who say they want the city to be safer and cleaner. We have found money to keep the free bulky waste collection for people on very low incomes. We will crackdown on those who graffiti and those who flytip and deface our great City. To do this we will bring in more mobile CCTV cameras to capture the evidence and won’t hesitate to use the resources of the Council to prosecute those responsible. To help do this we have found the money to transfer four Community Wardens from annual contracts to be on permanent contracts. Real action to address the concerns of local residents.

So to do these things we have to be financially prudent. This budget sees investment in things that make the city council money. Into the port to implement the master plan. To see diversification into the cruise industry with a new cruise terminal - and my thanks to the Levelling Up Fund for the £11m grant towards this. But also into electric power for the ships that dock with us and the extension of the quays to take bigger ships.

But there is more. If we don't look after the commercial buildings that bring us in rents this source of funding will dry up. So there is investment to replace outdated roofs at Limberline business park and investment in other buildings to bring them up to scratch so they can be let out again with decent energy standards. The decision to buy Lakeside, which caused so much division in the Conservative group, has been vindicated time and again.

But the biggest surprise to many of us is that after years of prudent work next year will be the first in my 18 years on this council where there will be no need for any cuts to budgets. Yes, you heard me right. Next year we already have a balanced budget due to the hard work of Chris Ward and all the Directors as well as to all the Cabinet members who have worked so hard not just on this budget but also throughout the year. My thanks to all of you, and I'm sure the whole council will want to join me in this thanks.

In last years budget Cllr Claire Udy and Cllr Jeanette Smith worked with us to identify things they wanted to achieve. I was happy then to recognise and support some of their proposals and these things happened. So funding for the 4U project and Domestic Violence worker continues. This year Claire and Jeanette have talked to us and I'm happy to say that we have found funding for a Family Hub worker to support families after the lockdown, for additional funding for the Hive and for someone to work to maintain the open spaces on the east of the island.

The other thing that happened in last year's budget was that Labour councillors joined with the Conservatives to vote against the Council budget. This vote was against spending over £4m to support Adult Social care and against funding for classrooms for children with special educational needs. I accept that was not the intention of Labour councillors but that was the recorded vote of what they did and we all have to be careful on how we vote on these really important issues. The only reason that the Council budget got through and spending to support elderly residents in their own homes and children with special educational needs was that the PPP councillors supported our budget and that some Conservatives abstained.

Claire and Jeanette's constructive work with us made me think about how we might be able to do our budgets better and to allow more scrutiny of all the proposals. Other councils do things differently to us. On the Isle of Wight there is time for scrutiny of an administration budget but also of any possible changes to it from other amendments. I think this is something we should look at. Any amendment might get voted through and if it is just tabled at a meeting there is little time to think through the implications. Chris Ward talked at the Group Leaders meeting about this but this was not to the liking of our Conservative colleagues. Ladies and Gentlemen I think I know the reason why.

Last year's Conservative amendment looked innocuous on the surface. It sold off land outside of Portsmouth to put into a one year tax bribe.

But what the Conservative proposals didn't say was that this land was earmarked for 150 council houses for local families. The Conservative proposal would have denied 150 local families somewhere decent to live and have left them homeless. How low can you get to sacrifice the long term futures of 150 local families for a one off tax bribe to try to win an election. But worse, local residents that would have had to pay a double council tax hike this year. This years 3% council tax rise would have been a 7% rise under the Conservatives.

No wonder the Conservatives didn't want any scrutiny of budget amendments. I don't know if they are planning any tricks like this today, but I hope not. This council needs to be run in a sensible and prudent way, not by playing games. It was a short term plan to buy votes at the expense of the lives of 150 families. I am sure even they must be embarrassed!

But things get even worse. Chris Ward, our Director of Finance, was forced to write on the Conservative amendment last year the following words. "All of the proposals contained within this amendment are subject to the disposal of Cabbagefield Row which is an Executive decision. That decision is not capable of being made by Full Council. For this reason the General Fund Summary attached has not been amended." I have to say colleagues that at the time I did not grasp the full import of Chris Ward's words. He said that the Conservative amendment couldn't be enacted by Full Council. It was a tissue of deception. It talked about parks in Drayton and money to taxi drivers but none of that could happen even if the City Council had taken leave of its senses and voted for the Conservative amendment.

So instead of long term prudent financial planning to deliver things for the people of this city the Conservatives plan was so bad the Chief Finance Officer of the Council said it couldn't be allowed to happen. What a commentary on a group that has aspirations to run this city. No wonder they don't want scrutiny of their proposals even they must be ashamed.

But colleagues there is more. The gift that keeps on giving, Victory Energy. Every single council that created an energy supply company has seen them go bust with loses over £30m or over that their local council tax payers are having to pay for through tax increases and cuts to council services. I well remember those close colleagues Cllr Luke Stubbs and Cllr Judith Smythe vigorously arguing that Victory Energy was different and would bring in millions because the Conservatives would be able to run it successfully. And they fooled some people. Warrington Council was the last serious bidder for the carcass of Victory Energy but even they pulled out when they looked at the figures and instead they bought the slightly breathing body of Bristol Energy, but this has failed too and now Warrington council tax payers have joined the list of those paying for councillors poor decisions. It does say something for the level of Conservative financial incompetence here that the Tax Payer Alliance writing on Conservative Home praises the Lib Dems in Portsmouth for closing down this failed Conservative project.

So my Lord Mayor I am happy to commend a sensible, prudent, caring, forward looking budget that delivers for the people of this city. Local people know that we will either have a Conservative led council or a Lib Dem led council. The alternative from the Conservatives is a vicious policy that attacks the most vulnerable in this city, a policy that sacrifices the good of families needing somewhere to live for a dodgy one year tax bribe and financial incompetence that is even recognised by the Tax Payers Alliance and Conservative Home. No wonder that people in Portsmouth have put their trust in the Lib Dems to run the city council here.

Lord Mayor I am always interested in the ideas of others. I wrote to all councillors asking them to be involved in the production of this budget, some responded and some didn't. I will listen to all the discussions and ideas to see if there are ways to build on this budget.

This is a budget to be proud of. It shows support for those in the most need. It shows investment in long term issues facing this city. It is prudent in investments to bring forward new facilities and to safeguard our income steam. It is a budget that listens to the people of this city and delivers for them. Lord Mayor I commend this budget and my thanks to all who have worked so hard to create it and for the work they have done to support the people of this city through the dark times of the pandemic.

