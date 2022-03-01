Donations Welcome for Ukraine Refugees

Published: 1st March 2022 17:17

Portsmouth Community has the opportunity to help Ukraine refugees based in Poland.

Donations will be sorted and prepared for transport to Poland through Maya Delicatessen, Fratton, every day during opening hours.

As well as, through The Portsmouth Academy, Polish Community School, St Mary’s Road, on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm.

Every Tuesday and Friday packages will be picked up from Poland and delivered to Ukraine refugees.

Klaudia Regulska, one of the organisers of this donation, said: “Every help counts, even the smallest gesture can put a smile on the faces of these poor defenseless people.”

She added: “What is happening there should never have happened. Poor people suffer, so let's help them.”

The list of items that are needed include:

Hygiene products:

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Nappies (children and adult sizes)

Sanitary pads

Paper towels

Disinfectants

Rubbing alcohol

Disposable and reusable masks

Combs

Microfiber towels

Reusable plates, cups and cutlery

Food:

Instant meals

Dried fruit

Formula milk

Nuts

Canned food

Cereals

Other:

Power generators

Thermal blankets

Sleeping bags

Foam camping mats

Pain killers

Dog / cat food

If you want more information about the collection points for supplies the Ukraine Refugees around Hampshire, please contact Klaudia Regulska or Justyna Kasprzyk on Facebook.

