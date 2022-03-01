Donations Welcome for Ukraine Refugees
|Published: 1st March 2022 17:17
Portsmouth Community has the opportunity to help Ukraine refugees based in Poland.
Donations will be sorted and prepared for transport to Poland through Maya Delicatessen, Fratton, every day during opening hours.
As well as, through The Portsmouth Academy, Polish Community School, St Mary’s Road, on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm.
Every Tuesday and Friday packages will be picked up from Poland and delivered to Ukraine refugees.
Klaudia Regulska, one of the organisers of this donation, said: “Every help counts, even the smallest gesture can put a smile on the faces of these poor defenseless people.”
She added: “What is happening there should never have happened. Poor people suffer, so let's help them.”
The list of items that are needed include:
Hygiene products:
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Nappies (children and adult sizes)
- Sanitary pads
- Paper towels
- Disinfectants
- Rubbing alcohol
- Disposable and reusable masks
- Combs
- Microfiber towels
- Reusable plates, cups and cutlery
Food:
- Instant meals
- Dried fruit
- Formula milk
- Nuts
- Canned food
- Cereals
Other:
- Power generators
- Thermal blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Foam camping mats
- Pain killers
- Dog / cat food
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.