https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Donations Welcome for Ukraine Refugees

Published: 1st March 2022 17:17

Portsmouth Community has the opportunity to help Ukraine refugees based in Poland.


Donations will be sorted and prepared for transport to Poland through Maya Delicatessen, Fratton, every day during opening hours.

As well as, through The Portsmouth Academy, Polish Community School, St Mary’s Road, on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm.  

Every Tuesday and Friday packages will be picked up from Poland and delivered to Ukraine refugees.

Klaudia Regulska, one of the organisers of this donation, said: “Every help counts, even the smallest gesture can put a smile on the faces of these poor defenseless people.”

She added: “What is happening there should never have happened. Poor people suffer, so let's help them.”

The list of items that are needed include:

Hygiene products:

  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Nappies (children and adult sizes)
  • Sanitary pads
  • Paper towels
  • Disinfectants
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Disposable and reusable masks
  • Combs
  • Microfiber towels
  • Reusable plates, cups and cutlery 

Food:

  • Instant meals
  • Dried fruit
  • Formula milk
  • Nuts
  • Canned food
  • Cereals 

 Other:

  • Power generators
  • Thermal blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Foam camping mats
  • Pain killers
  • Dog / cat food
If you want more information about the collection points for supplies the Ukraine Refugees around Hampshire, please contact Klaudia Regulska or Justyna Kasprzyk on Facebook.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies