Portsmouth MP joins ‘inspirational’ charity sending supplies to Ukrainian families

Published: 4th March 2022 12:36

Stephen Morgan MP joined ‘inspirational’ local charity Parenting Network as the organisation packed final supplies to be sent to Ukrainian families this weekend.

Based in the Portsmouth Guildhall, Parenting Network has gathered more than 500 boxes of essential supplies in a single day following a call for support.

So far, more than £3,000 in funding has been raised, and all donated supplies are planned to be sent to the Polish-Ukrainian border later this week.

Matt Foster, chief executive of the charity, will be leading the contingent of three people to eastern Europe, making sure the aid reaches those who need it.

Packages include blankets, nappies, baby wipes, toiletries, baby comforters, sanitary items and other essentials.

All financial donations will go to buying more aid items when the team is on the Polish-Ukrainian border, or to fuel the lorries transporting the parcels.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“Portsmouth has been deeply moved by the suffering caused by the unprovoked and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine and its citizens, and I have received so many enquiries from constituents wanting to know how they can show their solidarity and support.

“The generosity of our city always shines through in times of crises.

“That’s why I am so pleased that our city's own Parenting Network are bringing people together to help deliver essential supplies to the people of Ukraine.

“I've been promoting opportunities for local people to give what they can and was glad to see first-hand this evening how they are working to pack their final donations.

“My huge thanks to Matt and his team for helping our city support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.”

To donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aid4ukraine

