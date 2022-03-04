Still time to dust off the bunting

Published: 4th March 2022 12:42

Jubilee street party application deadline - Wednesday 16 March 2022

Over 60 roads across the city have applied to hold a street party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Portsmouth City Council is hoping that more will apply before the deadline of 16 March 2022.

The council will be covering the cost of public liability insurance for residents' street parties being held during the special four-day Jubilee weekend from 2-5 June 2022. They will also waive the usual road closure fee.

Residents must complete an application if they want to hold a street party. There is a specific simplified online application form for jubilee street parties at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70, alternatively you can request a paper copy at your nearest library.

The council are also planning two Big Lunch events in both the north and south of the city on Sunday 5 June. These free events will be an opportunity for the whole community to gather outdoors and mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. I am delighted that so many residents have already applied to hold a street party.

"We will also be holding Big Lunch events so everyone in the city has the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations. We hope the jubilee weekend will encourage communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship."

To find out more visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.