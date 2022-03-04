Final chapter of BookFest 2022

Published: 4th March 2022 13:07

Last chance for tickets as festival enters final week

Next week is the final opportunity to get involved in Portsmouth Bookfest 2022 so book a place at one of the remaining events before it ends on Sunday 13 March.

Portsmouth Bookfest is a popular annual event organised by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop, a local independent shop.

This year there has been a wide variety of events, activities and talks aimed at all age groups and interests. Some events are free but booking in advance may be required, others have a small charge.

The following are among the events still to come:

TONIGHT (Friday 4 March) David Lamy MP will talk about his life and book Tribes at University of Portsmouth on Friday 4 March.

Portsmouth MysteryFest is a day festival of crime fiction and crime fact, which is a collaboration between Mystery People and Portsmouth BookFest at Central Library on Saturday 12 March

Bookfest 2022 has proven very popular this year. The Octopus Medicine workshops with poet Becci Louise were very popular with children who wrote their own poems about sea creatures and learned about how plastic affects the ocean. Matt Wingett has been running some very successful screen writing workshops called Wave Makers.

The winner of the Portsmouth Short Story Competition 2022 was announced during the festival. This year's theme was ten years ago and seven shortlisted writers read from their stories at Southsea Library last Saturday 26 February. The Lord Mayor announced this year's winner - Martin Ryan, whose story Apple Pip was a beautifully written tale about family bonds.

Tickets are on sale in our libraries or online at https://librariesandarchives.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-library-service/ where there's a full programme of events.

