https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Shed loads happening at Beddow Library

Published: 4th March 2022 13:15
Milton's Beddow Library has gained a much-needed shed to provide a storage and activity space for the local community, thanks to a funding boost of £3,795 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The addition offers a storage space for equipment for popular horticultural activities, as well as providing an accessible meeting place for community events.

The previous shed had been a popular activity hub, but its age and some vandalism rendered it unusable in recent years.

Cllr Ben Dowling, a Milton councillor on Portsmouth City Council and its Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "We're delighted to receive this funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy to help us to support the Milton community.

"Thanks to this new space, members of the community can come along to their local library to enjoy the activities and events they love to participate in.

"The new shed has made a huge difference in the number and variety of outdoor activities we can offer to children and adults, simply because we can now safely store equipment here.

"We're also able to provide a much-needed space for important organisations such as Men in Sheds and nearby Highbury College, which runs horticultural training courses."

The shed will also provide support for the Friends of Beddow Library in maintaining the garden, as well as a very important home for Santa's grotto during the festive season.

The Community Infrastructure Levy allows local authorities to raise funds from developers who are undertaking new building projects in their area, some of which are allocated to be spent on infrastructure within that ward.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies