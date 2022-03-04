Shed loads happening at Beddow Library

Published: 4th March 2022 13:15

Milton's Beddow Library has gained a much-needed shed to provide a storage and activity space for the local community, thanks to a funding boost of £3,795 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The addition offers a storage space for equipment for popular horticultural activities, as well as providing an accessible meeting place for community events.

The previous shed had been a popular activity hub, but its age and some vandalism rendered it unusable in recent years.

Cllr Ben Dowling, a Milton councillor on Portsmouth City Council and its Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "We're delighted to receive this funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy to help us to support the Milton community.

"Thanks to this new space, members of the community can come along to their local library to enjoy the activities and events they love to participate in.

"The new shed has made a huge difference in the number and variety of outdoor activities we can offer to children and adults, simply because we can now safely store equipment here.

"We're also able to provide a much-needed space for important organisations such as Men in Sheds and nearby Highbury College, which runs horticultural training courses."

The shed will also provide support for the Friends of Beddow Library in maintaining the garden, as well as a very important home for Santa's grotto during the festive season.

The Community Infrastructure Levy allows local authorities to raise funds from developers who are undertaking new building projects in their area, some of which are allocated to be spent on infrastructure within that ward.

