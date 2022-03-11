Transport hub set to expand aspirations of the city

Published: 11th March 2022 14:56

The gateway into the city is set to be transformed with the creation of a new transport hub that supports the successful delivery of ambitious plans for the city and port.

Portsmouth City Council's planning committee has approved the outline plans that set out principles for developing detailed designs for a new transport hub on the site of the park and ride, just off the M275. This essential development for the city will support future economic growth, contribute towards a reduction in air pollution and making Portsmouth a more prosperous and pleasant place for people to work, live, study and visit.

The creation of the hub will support plans for the regeneration of the city centre by offering a direct, affordable and sustainable park and ride bus service for more people. Other potential future developments in the Tipner area would also benefit from the connectivity provided by the hub that links with the walking, rental e-scooter and cycling networks. This will offer seamless travel connections to a variety of locations in the city.

Portsmouth International Port has set out an ‘ambitious sustainable future’ following the launch of its 20-year Masterplan last month which is expected to generate £357m for the local economy in the next decade. The new transport hub will provide essential, dedicated parking spaces for the port and will support the growing demand for cruise parking as cruise travel increases.

The development of the hub will also open up further opportunities to the city including the potential of creating micro freight consolidation. This is where goods are delivered from many suppliers. Then, when needed, multiple goods are collected as part of a fuller load, often by smaller, more environmentally friendly vehicles e.g. electric vans and e-cargo bikes, for example into the city centre, reducing the impact of freight journeys.

The outline plan has established the principals that will be developed into detailed designs. The principals set out the maximum size of the building, the areas that will be landscaped, especially those adjacent to housing to the east and by the M275 to the west and an indication of the access points for both vehicles and people walking and cycling.

The outline plan also shows two potential options for layout, however, the exact details are all to be developed by engaging with residents, business owners and key stakeholders.

The important feedback from this engagement will help inform the detailed design stage that, if approved by planning committee later this year, will see work start on the creation of a transport hub at the gateway into the city in 2023.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: "I am thrilled that the outline plans for the new transport hub are approved as there is a clear need for the development of this site to support the economic growth of our city and the ongoing reduction of congestion and air pollution.

"I look forward to hearing feedback as the plans develop so we can work together to create a transport hub that will help to develop a safer, healthier and more prosperous city."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.