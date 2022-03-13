https://analytics.google.
E-scooter rider injured in Fratton fail to stop collision

Published: 13th March 2022 12:38

Officers are  appealing for witnesses to a 'fail to stop' collision which took place in Fratton.

At approximately 7.55pm on Friday 4 March, a car collided with an E-scooter rider at the Penhale Road and Fratton Road junction.

The rider, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious head and leg injuries.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries in the area including speaking to residents and scoping CCTV.

They are now asking the public to assist us in identifying and tracking down the vehicle involved and its driver.

At present the Police do not have a confirmed description of the vehicle, so are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or perhaps captured this incident on Dash Cam, to please contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 101, quoting 44220088620, or you can submit details online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org 
