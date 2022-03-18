Private Hire Vehicle trial rescheduled

Published: 18th March 2022 14:49

A trial to allow private hire vehicle drivers to use bus lanes in Portsmouth has been rescheduled to the summer.

The trial, that will last for at least three months, was set to go ahead in late March. Portsmouth City Council has taken the important step of rescheduling the trial to give more time to consider the safest approach.

During the trial private hire vehicles (cars that can be booked but can’t use taxi ranks) licenced by Portsmouth city council would be able to use selected bus lanes in the same way that emergency vehicles on blue lights, taxis, bikes and rental e-scooters already can.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: "Since the trial was given the go ahead there have been changes to the Highway Code that need to be carefully considered. We are committed to making sure this trial is run as safely as possible, and with the most up to date research at our fingertips. For that reason we are writing to other local authorities in the country so we are able to share our collective knowledge and learn from each other.

"We want to provide easier, greener travel options for everyone in the city, 24 hours a day, with safety at the top of the agenda. We are working closely with users of bus lanes in the city to make sure they are informed and empowered to use the bus lanes in the correct manner. We will continue to meet with them regularly ahead of the new trial date."

