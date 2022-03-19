Island City Living celebrates English Tourism Week with a unique partnership with The Queens Hotel.

Published: 19th March 2022 13:55

Island City Living celebrates English Tourism Week with a unique partnership with The Queens Hotel.

Portsmouth’s rich history, coastal location, iconic buildings, and cultural heritage make it a magnet for visitors from the UK and around the world. From the historic dockyard to the Spinnaker Tower, Southsea’s beaches to Charles Dicken's birthplace, Henry Vlll’s castle to Gunwharf Quays, visitors flood in for days out or to stay for longer breaks.

The Island City Events Guide, accessible on our mobile app, enables visitors to plan their visits and make the most of Portsmouth’s well-known attractions and its hidden gems.

Visitors staying at The Queens Hotel can access our events guide when they click on the hotel website’s ‘What’s On’ page on their mobile devices. A link takes them straight to the app download page and will even work out whether the visitor is using an iOS or Android device!

This partnership helps promote not only the large number of events taking place across the City but also the venues and people hosting them.

Catherine Austen, The Queen’s General Manager also saw the benefit of the businesses helping each other, she said, “Working with Peter on this partnership with Island City Living means we can offer our guests up to date information about what’s going on in Southsea and Portsmouth.

“At the click of a button they can see what’s on and latest news for the area regarding events and attractions.

“We are delighted to be working with a local company to do this and hope we can co-operate further on future projects.”

The Island City App can be downloaded by using the following links:



iOS/App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/island-city-living/id1556253326

Android/Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=online.blam.islandci

Visit The Queens Hotel website:



The Queens Hotel Portsmouth | Luxury Hotel in Southsea, Portsmouth

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.