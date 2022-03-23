Historians to raise funds for Ukraine

Published: 23rd March 2022 13:20

Historians from around the world are banding together in solidarity to raise funds for Ukraine with a unique 24-hour livestream event – History For Ukraine.

Professor Sugg Ryan is Professor of Design History at the University of Portsmouth and presenter and consultant historian in series 4 of A House Through Time. She will join a host of other famous faces who will be speaking during the event, including Prof. Suzannah Lipscomb, Dr Fern Riddell, Prof. Kate Williams, Dr Janina Ramirez, and Earl Charles Spencer. They will be joined by professional historians and genealogists from around the world to stage a programme of informative talks and discussions on a huge variety of topics.

Professor Deborah Sugg Ryan, said, "I was honoured to be asked to participate in the History For Ukraine event with leading historians and genealogists from all over the world. My talk will draw on my current research on the history of the kitchen. I will look at how communal 'British Restaurants' fed hundreds of thousands of people in World War 2 in designed environments that aimed to feed minds as well as bodies."

The event is supported by the National Archives, the Royal Historical Society, the Family History Federation, and the Society of Genealogists, along with over 200 volunteers and local history groups.

History For Ukraine was the idea of genealogist Natalie Pithers, who describes the event as “a combination of Live Aid and Red Nose Day, but for history”. Natalie added: “The people of Ukraine can't afford for us to wait! They need this help right now, and this unique event provides the history community with an opportunity to come together and help in the best way they can”.

Attendees will be asked to make donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal via a special JustGiving page.

The event will take place on Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th March 2022.

The livestream will be broadcast online via social media platforms. More information about the event is available at https://historyforukraine.co/ and on Twitter @History4Ukraine.

