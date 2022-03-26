Slight increase in parking charges

Published: 26th March 2022 14:52

Portsmouth City Council will be increasing the on-street and off-street parking charges in many car parking locations across the city by an overall increase of 3.1% for the first time in over seven years.

The slight increase will avoid parking charges being too far below other more sustainable travel options and potentially encouraging more car journeys.

Some short stay tariffs are not increasing and those that do will increase between 10p and 40p depending on the length of stay in some on-street and off-street parking locations. There will be information on street and in car parks that have changes ahead of the increases coming into effect on 13, 14 and 19 April.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said, "We appreciate that many people need to use their cars to access a variety of locations across this city however given our wider goals for reducing air pollution and improving the health and wellbeing of people in the city, we are making a slight increase to parking charges for the first time in many years."

