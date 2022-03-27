More loos for people with severe disabilities

Published: 27th March 2022 10:01

More public toilets for people with severe disabilities are to be installed in Portsmouth, following a successful bid for funding by Portsmouth City Council.

The toilets will be set up at the D-Day Story car park, Central Library and Fratton Community Centre, and will meet Changing Places standards.

Changing Places toilets are fully accessible. They have extra equipment and space for people who, because of their disabilities, can't use standard accessible toilets safely and comfortably.

The council has been granted £159,500 towards the cost of the three facilities by the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It will use another £99,000 from its own funds for the project.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Environment, said: "These toilets will be state-of-the-art facilities, in areas used by lots of people. They'll help visitors and local people to enjoy everything the city has to offer, with dignity and freedom.

"I'm very glad indeed that we're able to provide them."

The council also has longer-term plans for more Changing Places toilets, as part of new sporting facilities at the King George V playing fields, and as part of wider development in the Cosham area.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.