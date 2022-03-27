https://analytics.google.
Stephen Morgan MP set to host his next ‘Pint with your MP’ session next week

Published: 27th March 2022 10:06
Stephen Morgan MP is set to host his next ‘Pint with your MP’ session, taking place next Sunday 3 April from 4 - 5pm at The Eldon Arms. 

The event is open to all constituents and booking is essential. To confirm attendance, constituents should visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pint-with-your-mp-tickets-294453427127?aff=erelexpmlt 

The pop-up ‘Pint with your MP’ sessions are designed as informal opportunities for constituents to say hello to their local Member of Parliament and share issues and concerns about topics of interest both locally and nationally.

The Portsmouth representative is determined to take up every opportunity to have more face-to-face conversations with constituents safely after more than a year of restrictions, whilst also helping to support local businesses, as the city recovers from the pandemic. 

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said: 

“There are a range of issues impacting people right now, from access to local healthcare to the cost-of-living crisis, so I’m pleased to be hosting my next ‘Pint with your MP’ next week to listen to concerns and take them back up to Westminster.

“It’s really important that people from all walks of life are able to speak to me about the issues that matter to them. I hope these sessions have been a useful and more accessible way for some people to contact me, who might otherwise be unable.

“I look to forward to chatting with constituents next week over a pint of whatever their choosing and warmly encourage others to tell a friend, who may have trouble reaching my office through the usual routes."

The full address for the ‘Pint with your MP’ session is:

The Eldon Arms

11-17 Eldon St, Southsea, PO5 4BS.

While most restrictions have now been relaxed, attendees are encouraged to take reasonable precautions to feel safe to attend.

 

